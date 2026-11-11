Zamfara: Rep Jaji wins APC primary for Kaura/B/magaji seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Electoral Committee for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji fresh primary election in Zamfara State has declared Aminu Sani Jaji winner of the exercise.

The fresh APC primary election was conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with the result announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Hon. Kabiru Idris, at the Kaura Namoda Collation Centre in the state.

Jaji, the member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, won the fresh primary election with a landslide victory.

The committee chairman disclosed that the constituency had a total of 42,266 registered party members, with 27,389 accredited voters and 27,359 total votes cast.

“Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, scored a total of 26,646 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hassan Umar Dangaladima, who scored 713 votes, while Musa Zubairu scored zero votes,” he said.

Declaring the winner, Idris said, “Having satisfied the requirements of the law,the APC constitution Guidelines,I Hon. Kabiru Idris, hereby declare Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the winner of the fresh primary election”

The fresh primary election followed a suit filed by Hassan Umar Dangaladima at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which reportedly nullified the earlier nomination of Jaji and ordered the conduct of a fresh primary election within two weeks.

The APC National Headquarters subsequently fixed November 11, 2026, for the rerun.