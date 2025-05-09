Zamfara Red Cross donates items to General Hospital, PHC

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Zamfara State branch, has disclosed that humanitarian service to the community is its utmost priority, as it donated materials to General Hospital Gusau and Kogo Bello Primary Health Centre in the state.

Speaking at a rally to mark the celebration of World Red Cross Day in Gusau, the state capital, the Zamfara State branch Secretary, Ibrahim Bello Garba, said the Red Cross in Zamfara is growing in its humanitarian services across the state.

According to him, several activities were lined up by the Zamfara State branch to commemorate World Red Cross Day, including sanitation exercises in some areas of Gusau, a novelty football match, a first aid competition for school pupils, and donations to an orphanage home, among others.

“We also maintained our traditional first aid services, search and rescue operations, and awareness creation on the prevention and mitigation of disasters of different types across the state,” he stated.

Presenting the items to the Medical Director of General Hospital Gusau and the officer in charge of Kogo Bello Primary Health Centre, the acting Zamfara State branch Chairman of the Red Cross, Shehu Mohammed, said the donation was part of the humanitarian services rendered by the Red Cross in the state.

He explained that the donated items included cartons of detergent, cartons of hand gloves, and hand sanitisers.

