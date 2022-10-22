Zamfara police rescue 27 kidnapped victims at Bagega/Sunke forest

The Zamfara State police command rescued 27 victims who were abducted by a group in Akawa, Gwashi, Tungar Rogo and Anka Villages and taken to bandits camps at Gando/Bagega and Sunke forests in Bukkuyum and Anka local governments respectively.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday evening at the command headquarters in Gusau, the police public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the rescue of the victims was sequel to the report received by the Command that, a group of bandits terrorists invaded some villages in Anka and Bukkuyum local governments and abducted unspecified number of people.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police deployed additional Police Tactical operatives to reinforce DPOs Anka/Bukkuyum and vigilantes in their rescue operation to rescue the abducted victims.

“Luckily enough, a well-coordinated search and rescue operation was carried out with the full support and partnership of the two LGAs Sole Administrators of Anka and Bukkuyum local governments.”

He maintained that the outcome of the rescue operation was the unconditional rescue of 27 kidnapped victims.

According to him, 17 out of 27 rescued victims were brought to the Police Command’s Headquarters for showcasing, while 10 other victims were in the hospital receiving medical attention following the trauma they passed through while in captivity.

He said all the victims have been debriefed by the Police detectives and the Commissioner of Police would formally hand them over to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs who would on behalf of Governor Bello Mattawalle reunite them with their families.

The police commissioner, CP Yusuf Kolo, congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and assured the public that, Police would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that criminal elements were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

In his remark, the Commissioner for security and home affairs, Mamman Tsafe, commended Governor Matawalle for his support and encouragement to the Police and other security agencies in their effort to rid the state of crime and other heinous activities in the state.

