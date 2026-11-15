Zamfara: Police rescue 19 kidnap victims

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 19 kidnapped victims, comprising women and children, after 22 days in captivity in a bandits’ den in the state.

In a statement, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the rescue was the result of a coordinated operation at a bandits’ hideout around Kungurmi Village.

“The rescue operation was carried out on 14th November 2026 at about 1000 hours, following credible intelligence regarding the abduction of women and children from Tungar Haki Village, via Wanke, Gusau Local Government Area, by armed bandits who took the victims to their camp around Kungurmi Village.

“Acting on the intelligence, a joint team comprising police operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Zamfara State Police Command, police personnel from Government House, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and local hunters, swiftly mobilised and embarked on a well-coordinated rescue operation.

“The operation recorded a major success with the safe rescue of all nineteen (19) victims, who were found unharmed.

According to the statement, all the rescued victims are indigenes of Tungar Haki Village and have since been reunited with their respective families.

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, commended the joint security team for their courage and professionalism.

The Commissioner reassured members of the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.

He further urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information that could assist in preventing crime and facilitating ongoing security operations.

The Zamfara State Police Command remains resolute in its determination to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure that the State is safe for all citizens.