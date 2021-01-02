Zamfara Police foils bandits attack, rescues kidnapped victim

The Zamfara State Police command has foiled bandits attack and rescued kidnapped victim in shinkafi local government area of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the z

Zamfara police public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said armed bandits in their large number went to Shinkafi and stationed in the outskirts of the town in the early hours of Saturday.

“On 2nd January, 2021 at about 0430hour, the Command received a distress call that Armed Bandits in their large number came to the outskirts of Shinkafi with the intention to kidnap innocent members of the community.”

He disclosed that the combine team of police mobile force and counter terrorism unit (PMF/CTU) attached to the “Operation Puff Adder” responded quickly and foiled the attack.

“One Samaila Langa, a 30-year-old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined effort of the Police and leaders of the repentant bandits.”

He said the victim has been reunited with his family after being debriefed.

He mentioned that the command has assured that normalcy has been restored with improved confidence building patrols in Shinkafi and its environs.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE