Zamfara police arrest seven security personnel for banditry

Zamfara State police command has arrested seven security personnel involved in aiding and abetting banditry activities in the state.

This was made known by the commissioner of information, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara while briefing newsmen in his office, on Thursday.

Dosara said, “the state government has just received a report from the police on the arrest of seven security agents involved in aiding and abetting banditry activities across the state.”

The commissioner stated that the suspects have already been interrogated and have confessed to their respective crimes.

According to him, they have also since the commencement of the military operations in the state in recent past been sabotaging the operations, by sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to the armed bandits to prevent our gallant soldiers from conquering the bandits.”

“This is why it took the Nigerian military and other security agencies fighting the bandits that long to defeat them,” Said the commissioner.

He maintained that the suspects have already been handed over to their appropriate security authorities for further necessary actions.

“We feel obliged not to disclose their identities, as the security authorities concerned are acting on the matter.”

He said one of the suspects was arrested in connection with fraternising with suspected bandits and supplying them with ammunition.

“In the course of his arrest, the suspect was caught in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm of live ammunition at the point of handing over to the buyer, one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, a suspected active bandit having received advanced payment of N100,000.00 earlier from the buyer.”

The commissioner said that the second suspect from Sokoto was caught by detectives supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.

“Nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five pairs of military hand globes, two first bank ATM cards, 1 Nigerian Army I.D card and one Samsung Android handset were recovered in his possession.”

“In a similar effort, on 1st April 2021, a team of Policemen attached to Serious Crime Unit (SCU), while acting on intelligence information intercepted two suspects from Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs allegedly supplying bandits with ammunition and military camouflage from Lagos.”

“On 31st March 2021, the team of the policemen, on patrol along Wanke-Dansadau road arrested another suspect from Rukuja Area of Musawa LGA of Katsina State.”

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be from one of the hideouts in the forest of Dansadau.”

“While searching through his handset the suspect’s picture was discovered holding Ak—47 rifle, other sophisticated weapons belonging to him.”

“The fifth suspect from Kamarawa village via Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State who is a medical doctor was arrested by the operation Puff Adder policemen allegedly supplying military kits to suspected armed bandits within Shinkafi axis on the 4th April 2021.”

“Ten pairs of military jungle boots, five sets of shingers and military hand globes were recovered from the suspect.

“Another suspect was arrested on the 4th of April, 2021 by a team of policemen attached to Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU Base 18 Gusau) in possession of two locally made guns, 12 live cartridges, a bunch of charms and cash amounting to N523,000.00.”

The commissioner reminded the people that, Governor Matawalle has recently said that, people would be shocked to know those aiding the dastardly act of armed banditry in the state and beyond.

He maintained that the revelation of the security men involved in sabotaging military operations and actions against bandits in the state was a clear testimony to Governor Matawalle’s statement.

He appealed to the Federal Government to redeem its pledge on the deployment of additional 6000 soldiers to fight the bandits who have been terrorising the people of the state.

“Zamfara State government is appealing to the president and Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces to redeem his pledge on the deployment of 6000 troops to the state to clear the recalcitrant bandits terrorising various communities of our dear state.

“The state government also wants to urge the Military authorities to embark upon active supervision and monitoring of the military operations to ensure synergy and effectiveness of the war against terrorists.”

