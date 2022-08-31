Zamfara police arrest ex-Army corporal, recover 500 live ammunition, 8 magazines

The Zamfara State Police command has paraded a 41year old retired army corporal, Saidu Lawal, with Ak47, Ak49 and 500 hundred rounds of live ammunition in the state.

The suspect was also believed to be aiding a notorious bandit leader Dogo Hamza terrorising residents of Zamfara and its neighbouring states.

Addressing newsmen, on Wednesday evening, at the Police Command in Gusau, the police public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the suspect served with Nigeria Army 73 battalion janguza Kano barracks before his retirement in 2021.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, I welcome you to our Press Conference here in the Police Command Headquarters Gusau, where we will parade a notorious kidnapper who specialises in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Gun Running and other heinous crimes.”

He disclosed that the suspect has for long been disturbing the peace and security of Zamfara State and neighbouring Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto States.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On August 27, 2022, at about 1730hrs, Police Tactical/Escort Team attached to the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Kolo Yusuf psc acted on actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of the suspect who was ex-service personnel of the Nigeria Army attached 73 Battalion Janguza Army Barracks Kano.

“The suspect was intercepted with a Pontiac Vibe vehicle with registration number KRD 686 CY Lagos, along Abuja – Kaduna enroute Zamfara State.”

According to the police, spokesman search was conducted on the spot and the exhibits were recovered in his possession.

Exhibits recovered include; 1 AK-47 Rifle Breech No. Q971987 ,1 AK-49 Rifle Breech No. 34-7094, 200 7.6mm Rounds of Live Ammunition, 501 7.62X51mm Rounds of GPMG Live Ammunition and 8 Empty Magazines.





“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was to convey the said exhibits from Loko LGA of Nasarawa State to his customer one Dogo Hamza ‘M’ of Bacha village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

“The suspect further confessed that he had previously supplied the same consignment to his other customers in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kebbi States respectively.”

The police maintained that a discreet investigation is in progress with a view to arresting his partners for this dastardly crime.

This Is Our Last Chance —Tinubu

Zamfara police arrest ex-Army corporal, recover 500 live ammunition, 8 magazines

I’ll Expose Politicians Planning To Continue Looting Nigeria —Wike

Zamfara police arrest ex-Army corporal, recover 500 live ammunition, 8 magazines