Zamfara PDP to sue Matawalle over alleged defamation against Gov Lawal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara has resolved to sue the Minister of state for Defence, Hon. Bello Mattawalle for allegedly defaming the character of Governor Dauda Lawal in the state.

In a statement, issued by the party’s spokesperson Halliru Andi said, PDP has concluded arrangements to sue Matawalle for his character assassination and baseless claims against Governor Dauda Lawal.

The statement reads: “The Zamfara State PDP Working Committee (SWC) under the leadership of Dr. Jamil Jibo Magayaki is considering dragging the Hon Minister of State, Bello Matawalle, to court for his character assassination and baseless claims against His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal.

“We have been monitoring the body language and unguarded utterances of Bello Matawalle and are considering court action against him.

“We have resolved to initiate legal action against him just to remind him of his limits as Junior Minister without immunity and to serve as deterrent to other egoistic politicians in the state”.

Andi stressed that “the PDP would no longer tolerate the politics of bitterness from Matawalle’s faction of the APC”.

“We can’t be intimidated by Matawalle or his sinking faction of the APC,” Andi added.