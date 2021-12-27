Zamfara PDP disrupted congress: Don’t drag us into your problem ― Ex-gov Yari

The former governor of Zamfara State has dismissed the insinuations that his party loyalists participated in the disruption of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress, on Sunday.

Recall, the PDP had alleged that APC thugs loyal to the former governor vandalised its congress.

However, in a quick reaction, issued by the factional Chairman of the party’s publicity committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji, dispelled the insinuations as fake news insisting that it was not involved in such undemocratic and dastardly.

While condemning the act, the state chairman of the APC faction loyal to the former governor, Liman Lawal Kaura, called for a full-scale investigation.

It said doing, would unveil the perpetrators as well as the sponsors of the dastardly act which is capable of undermining the fragile security situation of the state.

According to him, it was not in the character of Former Governor, Hon Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara), while in office as the Executive Governor for 8 years to use any instrument of party or government to cause mayhem to any of the opposition political parties at any point in time.

He stressed that when the PDP was to hold its Presidential Campaign Rally for 2019 General Election in Gusau, access to State Government Facility where it received its then Presidential Candidate, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was granted to the party by his administration.

“The Chairman maintained that APC and its leader, Honorable Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) ,strongly believe in the Freedom of Association which provides equal opportunity to Nigerians to belong to a Political Party of their Choice and practice same with out let or hindrance as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.”

Hon Lawal M. Liman lauded members of the party under his watch for remaining peaceful and law abiding even at the face of current difficulties and persecution and urged them to sustain the magnitude.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Zamfara PDP disrupted congress: Don’t drag us into your problem ― Ex-gov Yari

Zamfara PDP disrupted congress: Don’t drag us into your problem ― Ex-gov Yari