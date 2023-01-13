Zamfara NSCDC receives 711 cases, arrest 28 bandit informants in 2022

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, in its resolve to reduce crimes to barest minimum has received 711 different cases and arrested 28 informants to bandits last year in the state.

Zamfara State Commandant of NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu, disclosed this on Friday while presenting the annual reports of 2022 at the State Command Headquarters in Gusau.

“The year under review, the Corps in a robust synergy with other sister agencies and relevant stakeholders has performed excellently well in combating crimes and mediating in Civil matters with the sole aim of restoring peace and normalcy to the state.

“During the year under review, a total of 711 cases were received by the various units of the Corps. Meanwhile, 168 out of these cases were treated by the intelligence and investigation unit, while 223 cases were handled by the anti-graft units(ACTU and Anti Fraud units)and 320 of these cases were received by the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the Corps”.

He maintained that a total of 44 cases were convincingly prosecuted accordingly last year in the state.

Muhammad Bello Muazu posited that in prosecuting the war against insecurity and brigandage, the Corps in the year under review has intercepted supplies of about 160 Motor Bikes known as (Boko Haram) to bandits in Zamfara State.

He also said that supplies of premium Motor Spirit meant for bandits were also intercepted in large quantities during the stop-and-search operations by the Corps in the state.

“Other items intercepted as supplies to the bandits include intoxicants such as hard drugs, alcohol and other dangerous substances. The Corps also intercepted assorted foodstuff supplies and uniforms of various security formations meant for the brigands in the year under review”.

He however reiterated his resolve to effectively ride off the state of all manner of banditry activities, stating that “the Corps were able to apprehend about 28 suspected informants to bandits across the state, they have been prosecuted and remanded at correctional centres”.

“In fight against vandals, the Corps in 2022 arrested vandals of armoured Cable worth 12 million Naira in Gusau metropolitan, part of the cable was recovered from the criminals and were equally prosecuted and sent to remand homes”.





He further said that the Corps in the year under review has through the anti-graft units of the organization (Anti Fraud and the Anti Corruption and transparency units) embarked on zero tolerance to corruption and fraudulent activities.

“A total of Two Hundred and Twenty-Three (223) cases were entertained by these units in the year under review”.

“The Corps were able to recover the total sum of One Hundred and Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighteen Naira only (119,724,818.00) via the anti-graft units of the Corps, which were monies that were fraudulently obtained by fraudster and Debtors, the monies were given to the rightful owners in due times”.

The Corps in Zamfara State was able to mediate convincingly on about 53 cases involving land disputes and settled perfectly about 267 cases involving Marital crises in the year 2022.

He stressed that the Zamfara State is poised to galvanize the visions and missions of the Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi mni OFR as encapsulated in the five Rs: to revamp, rejig, reposition, rejuvenate and restructure the Corps in line with international best practices.

The State Commandant said that the Corps will leave no stone unturned in order to achieve the desired goals and objectives. He, therefore, said that the Corps in Zamfara State is poised to close ranks with other sister agencies to purge insecurity, social vices and miscreants from the state in no distance time.

Speaking on the forthcoming general elections, the Zamfara NSCDC Commandant Muhammad Bello Muazu, opined that the Corps in Zamfara State is apolitical and ready to close ranks with other sister agencies to ensure a peaceful and rancour-free 2023 general elections.

He advised those who are fanning the embers of political crises to desist or relocate from the state as the law will deal decisively with anyone who contravenes the electoral Act and extant laws of the Federation.

He further charged officers and men of the Corps in Zamfara State to redouble their efforts in the year 2023 in order to take the organization to an enviable height.

He appreciated all stakeholders and other sister agencies especially the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Services and all those whom the Corps has synergized with to make the year a success.