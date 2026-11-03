Zamfara North: Kaura clinches APC senatorial ticket with 16,758 votes

Yahaya Tijjani Kaura has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District after polling 16,758 votes in the party’s fresh primary election.

Kaura defeated his closest rival, Sahabi Yari Alhaji, who scored 1,465 votes, while another aspirant, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, polled 1,447 votes.

The primary election was conducted on Monday in Gusau following a Court of Appeal judgment nullifying the party’s earlier exercise over alleged non-compliance with its guidelines and the Electoral Act.

The appellate court, sitting in Sokoto, last month upheld the August 2026 judgment of the Federal High Court, Gusau, which had voided the APC primary for Zamfara North.

Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye, who delivered the judgment, held that Hon. Abdullahi Shinkafi had established his case, while expressing concerns over the credibility of the earlier results.

The court specifically questioned how a senatorial district with 26,000 registered party members could produce 70,000 votes for an aspirant.

Declaring the outcome of Monday’s rerun, the Returning Officer of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, said Kaura met the requirements of the party’s constitution and guidelines and secured the highest number of votes.

The declaration formally returned Kaura as the APC’s senatorial candidate for Zamfara North ahead of the 2027 general election.