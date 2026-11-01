Zamfara North APC primary: Shinkafi warns against electoral law violation

All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Zamfara North Senatorial ticket, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has alleged a conspiracy and warned against any violation of electoral laws and party guidelines.

Shinkafi raised the alarm on Saturday night while briefing journalists at his residence in Gusau, the state capital, ahead of a fresh primary election scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2026.

He urged the APC national leadership to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent primary, expressing concern that he had been given short notice of the exercise.

“Lack of formal communication to as an aspirant, the short notice given for the exercise, and the security challenges affecting Zamfara North required adequate preparations and consultations with relevant authorities.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the way the party leadership had handled concerns over the proposed primary election in the senatorial district.

“I sent three text messages to the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, after seeing a notice announcing the schedule of activities for the Zamfara North senatorial primary on social media scheduled for Monday, 2nd November, 2026.

Shinkafi appealed to the national chairman to liaise with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure adequate preparations for the exercise.

Although he said he had no objection to the scheduled primary, he insisted that the process must be transparent, credible, and conducted in accordance with electoral laws and APC guidelines.

He also appealed to Governor Dauda Lawal, the APC state chairman, INEC, and security agencies to maintain neutrality and ensure a transparent, credible, and acceptable primary election in Zamfara North.