Zamfara no-fly zone: We are ready to support any FG policy that would bring peace ― Commissioner

The Zamfara state government has disclosed that it’s ready to support any Federal Government policy and program that would bring peaceful co-existence among people in the state.

This was disclosed by the newly appointed commissioner of information Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, on Thursday in his office, who said any developmental program that can poster unity and security of lives and properties in the state, is welcome.

“We are ready to support any Federal Government program that would bring peace and prosperity to the state.”

According to the commissioner on the issue of no-fly zone order by the Federal Government, “our stand was to ensure and accept whatever policy that can make people live in peace.”

“We have no option than to have peace dialogue with bandits for peace to reign, considering the inadequate security personnel operating in the state.”

He maintained that the state is short of security operatives to cover all nooks and crannies in the state. “We need enough security agencies”.

“The Governor has no option but to use dialogue because he is not in total control of Police and the Military, they belong to the Federal Government, I’m 100 per cent in support of the peace initiative.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter… ready to support FG policy ready to support FG policy