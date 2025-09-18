Metro

Zamfara monarchs hail DSS for nabbing arms couriers 

Traditional rulers in Zamfara State have applauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for its chain of operational successes in the state.

The chairman of the State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka and, Dr. Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, who conveyed the position of the traditional rulers, said they were particularly impressed by the recent arrest of two arms couriers along the Funtua-Gusau expressway.

“We are very pleased with the DSS for the recent capture of two notorious arms’ couriers along the Funtua- Gusau road,” said the monarch.

“We gathered that the duo were on the way to supply five AK-47 rifles and several rounds of high-calibre ammunition to one notorious bandit who is based in Kwara State,” added the Emir, a retired career diplomat. 

Continuing, the monarch said the arrest has dealt a heavy blow on bandits terrorising the state.

“The arrest by the DSS, no doubt, has dealt a very heavy blow to the activities of these bandits who have been causing us sleepless nights. The arrest also sends a clear message to criminals that the DSS and other security agencies are on top of their game, and, insha Allah, we shall win this fight against banditry,” he added.

Security sources disclosed that aside the five AK-47 rifles recovered, the DSS also recovered 30 rounds of live ammunition, 10 walkie-talkies, N156,000 cash and butts for five AK-47 rifles.

Zamfara State, which has been an epicentre of criminality in the Northwest region, witnessed another attack by suspected bandits on a mosque at Gidan Turbe village in Tsafe Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday, leading to the abduction of about 40 worshippers.

Last month, the State House of Assembly held a special session where they lamented the spate of insecurity in the state, and called for an urgent intervention from the federal government.

