Zamfara: Marafa faction holds parallel state congress

There is no indication that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter will be resolved.

A faction of the party led by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, at the weekend conducted its own state congress where Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako emerged as the chairman.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Senator Marafa faction had earlier conducted its own ward and local government congresses.

Other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) are: Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa (Publicity Secretary), Kabiru Rabiu (Auditor), Lauwali Bello Viara (Youth Leader), Hussaini Dan Isha (Welfare Secretary), Nafisa Ahmad (Women Leader) and Abubakar Usman Gora (Organising Secretary).

The factional Chairman, Alhaji Maikatako promised to reposition the heavily fractured APC in the North West state.

He said: “With the peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are on the right path of consolidating our hold in Zamfara State, North West and the entire country.

“While wishing you safe trips back to your respective homes, I assure you that I will not let you down in this journey to rescue our state.”

Senator Marafa also dismissed speculation that he was planning to dump the ruling party along with former Governor, Abdul Aziz Yari.

“We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

“This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were labourers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days, No way!

“We are not going anywhere. Emir no de go transfer,” he said.

