Zamfara lawmakers to enact laws banning street hawking, begging during school hours

The Zamfara state House of Assembly will soon enact a law that will allow full participation of women in key decision-making as wells as banning street hawking and begging during school hours.

This was contained in a statement issued today signed by the Director-General Press Affairs and public relations Zamfara state house of Assembly Mallam Mustapha Jafari Kaura.

According to him, the speaker state House of Assembly Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya gave the assurance while declaring a three-day review meeting between members of the state House of Assembly, universal basic education board and High-level women Advocates (Hilwa) organised by Unicef Sokoto field office held at Tahir guest palace Hotel Kano.

The Speaker Magarya who was represented by his deputy Hon Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, said considering the significance of women in the society and their crucial role in character moulding of the society, “lawmakers will not relent in making laws that will better their lots in the state”.

He commended the foresight of the organisers for the review meeting, stressed that his leadership always welcome positive contributions from any quarters that will enhance credible legislation in the state.

He said the present house leadership has witnessed passing three economic bills into law, which when fully come into effect will rejuvenate the economic fortune of the state.

“On the two bills being proposed by the organisers of the review meeting which include a bill for a law to provide thirty per cent appointment women in the education sector at all levels in the state and a bill for a law banning Hawking and begging of a girl child during school hours speaker Nasiru described the two bills as timely and promise a speedy passage”.

Earlier on, speaking The chairman Zamfara State universal basic education board Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Maradun said his board was up and doing in creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning in the state.

“They are massive construction of classroom blocks and rehabilitation of many dilapidated schools in the state.”

In his goodwill message, the chairman House committee on basic, secondary and non-formal education Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma promised the speedy passage of the two bills and strict compliance when passed into law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Zamfara lawmakers Zamfara lawmakers

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Zamfara lawmakers Zamfara lawmakers

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Zamfara lawmakers Zamfara lawmakers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE