A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannan Bungudu, has installed 50 solar power street lights at Nahuche town graveyard, market, District Head Palace, schools, and other areas of Bungudu local government in Zamfara state.

In a statement issued on Friday evening by the technical assistant on strategy, media, and communication office of the Hon. member, Aminu Lawal Bungudu, the lawmaker said he has supported the provision and installation of solar street light equipment in the Nahuche community of Bungudu Local Government Area in the state.

Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu is a member representing the Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, and the idea was part of his agenda for the community.

“The idea was part of the lawmaker’s agenda of supporting rural infrastructure, improving economic activities, and providing security in the major towns of the constituency.”.

He said the fifty units of solar street lighting equipment were installed on the major streets of Nahuche town, Islamic centres, places of worship and strategic locations

“Places covered by the installation work included the popular Yarkaita Market Street to Kasuwa Daji Road, Nahuche Primary Health Care Street to Yarkaita Market through the district head palace, and Nahuche Graveyard Street.”.

Other strategic places covered by the project are Nahuce health facilities, primary and secondary schools, markets, as well as offices and divisions of security agents working in the community.

He urged members of the benefiting community to safeguard and take full ownership of the project. Hon. Dr Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannan Bungudu assured to do more to ensure that constituents enjoyed the litmus taste of his representations.

