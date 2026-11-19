The Zamfara State Government has inaugurated a committee to address the non-implementation of revised salary structures and other staff welfare concerns in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Committee, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, inaugurated the committee on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

The committee is expected to examine relevant government circulars to address outstanding welfare concerns of staff in the state’s tertiary institutions.

It will also determine the financial implications and funding requirements of the proposed interventions and consult relevant stakeholders to facilitate an amicable resolution.

Nakwada reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to staff welfare, industrial harmony and the repositioning of tertiary education in the state.

“This assignment is a clear demonstration of Governor Lawal’s commitment to the welfare of workers, industrial harmony, and the development of our tertiary institutions.

“The demands presented by the Forum of Zamfara State Tertiary Institutions (FOZASTI) and the Zamfara State University on salary, allowances and promotion benefits have been a source of concern.

This government considers it necessary to address these issues holistically, fairly and sustainably.

“Our assignment must be guided by objectivity, sincerity, and the best interest of the State.

“I assure the staff unions and management of our institutions that this Government is not unmindful of their plight. At the same time, we must also be mindful of the financial realities of the State”. He stated.

Nakwada further appealed for patience and understanding as the government works to address staff welfare concerns, stressing that although not all issues could be resolved at once, every legitimate demand was receiving attention.

Members of the committee include the commissioners for Finance; Education, Science and Technology; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Budget and Planning.

Other members are the Special Adviser on Economic and Financial Matters; representatives of the Forum of Tertiary Institutions; the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Zamfara State Chapter; and Zamfara State University.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, will serve as the committee’s secretary.