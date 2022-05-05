Zamfara guber: 102 groups purchased nomination form for Gov Matawalle, says APC

A total of 102 groups and organisations residing in Zamfara State have expressed their confidence and satisfaction with the leadership style of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

To this end, they have jointly contributed the sum of N50 million for the purchase of 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Nomination form which will be presented to him tomorrow (Friday).

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday.

The statement noted that following this development, members of the party, as well as friends and admirers, are formally invited to witness the epoch event.

The statement implored members of the party to be at the Eid praying ground, Gusau, the state capital where the event will take place in the morning. .

According to the statement, the chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani while thanking members of the groups assured them that the ruling APC Government in the state will continue to provide the most deserved leadership.


He said the state governor will not fail the people of the state, saying, his reelection will usher in a new dawn.

‘The issue of ending insecurity and poverty alleviation will be the centre stage of his administration if he is re-elected for the second term, the statement declared.

 

