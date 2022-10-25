Zamfara govt to vaccinate over 1.1m against Measles, Meningitis

The Zamfara State chairman taskforce committee on immunization and Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha has disclosed that an arrangement has been concluded to vaccinate over a 1.1million people against Measles, and meningitis in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Gusau during a meeting on Integrated activity on Measles and Meningitis Vaccination, vitamin A supplementation campaign, birth registration certification and Covid 19 vaccination exercise in the state.

He said the Vaccination exercise would commence from Wednesday, 26th October to 2nd November 2022 and would be implemented in two phases in the state.

He said: “Phase one consist of ten LGAs namely Bungudu, B/Magaji, Gusau, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara, Maru, Tsafe and Maradun while phase two consist of 4 LGAs of Gummi, Bukkuyum, Bakura and Anka respectively”.

“The campaign is aimed at targeting a total of 795,556 children aged 5 to 9 months with Measles vaccines and 327,587 children aged between 10 to 11 years with Meningitis vaccines”.

“Equally, 16,440 eligible population are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the exercise”.

He disclosed that State Government in its commitment has already released counterpart funding for the exercise and one thousand and ninety-two (1092) teams of personnel are to be used during the exercise in the state.

He appealed to traditional rulers, politicians, religious and community leaders, families and individuals to use the opportunity and ensure all their wards are properly vaccinated.

He called on the public to disregard rumours that Immunization has a negative effect, saying” It does not stop fertility”.

He appreciated partners such as UNICEF, WHO, CDC, Chigari Foundation and Solina for their support to various healthcare delivery and assured the State government of determination to continue providing enabling environment for them to operate in the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Tukur Isma’il said the task force meeting is one of the indicators used in rating the State’s performances on Immunizations at the National level.

He appreciated the commitment shown by the Deputy Governor, who is also the chairman of the task force committee in the state and prayed for the sustainability of the trend.

“The State Task Force Committee is the highest policy-making body on Immunizations and allied health services”.

Dr Ismail applauded the response and contribution by members of the committee, particularly the state Deputy Governor and partners.





In their separate presentations, WHO representative, Yusuf M.Argungu Kulu Sanda and Mr Oga Obam of UNICEF, Lawal Umar Bungudu of Chigari Foundation, Mr Bamayi of CDC Afenet and representatives of Solina and Nigeria Governor’s Forum assured their continued support in the areas of enlightenment and sensitization.

They also assured of providing technical support to reach hard-to-reach areas and security compromise communities with logistic support in the state.

Director of Disease Control and Immunizations Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board Malam Lawali Bello also made a presentation on the Polio campaign in the State.

