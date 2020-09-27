Zamfara govt to purchase 10million economy tree seeds from Malaysia

As part of an effort to create jobs to the teeming unemployed youths, Zamfara State government has planned to purchase 10 million economy tree seeds from Malaysia.

Governor Bello Muhammad matawallen Maradun made the disclosure on saturday during the formal flag up of tree planting campaign for primary schools held at Kuka Mai Rahu village in Tarata mafara local government of the state.

According to the Governor who was represented by Commissioner for Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said, when the program fully take up, it will provide the youth the opportunity to engage themselves in self employment across the state.

In his address the Executive chairman, Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board(ZSUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Dan madamin Maradun, said Zamfara State government has approved the promotion of 6000 qualified Teachers with the increment of their annual allowances.

Danmadami Maradun said the board has purchased 10,100 seedlings which will very soon would be distributed to primary schools across the state.

He urged all education secretaries and local government Schools Based Management Committee(SBMC) to make proper use of the seeds, adding “don’t allow the people to destroy it when planted.”

He maintained that the state government has supported the board through payment of the marching grant, a counterpart funds of 50 percent which allowed the board to construct over 1000 classes and renovation of over 6000 classrooms across the state.

In his remark,the state chairman, School Base Management Committee (SBMC), Alhaji Abubakar Dogo Marafa said it was their work which they started at local level.

“Now the programme has been accepted by the state government through the universal basic education board.”

