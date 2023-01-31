Zamfara govt, Sightsavers treat 3 million people living with elephantiasis

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau 
Matawalle, Zamfara Governor

The Zamfara State government in collaboration with sight savers has treated over 3 million people living with lymphatic filariasis (Elephantiasis) across the 14 local government areas of  the state.

This was disclosed today by the state Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Abubakar MC, who was represented by the permanent secretary,  Pharmacist Aliyu Maikiyo at the occasion to mark the 4th World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs) held at ministry conference Hall, in Gusau state capital.

“With support of sightsavers, in 2022,over 3 million people in the state were treated for lymphatic filariasis across the 14 local government areas during mass drug administration “.

He revealed that NTD is a major cause of preventable blindness and disability its threatens almost 2 billion people world wide and can cause severe and lifelong impairment”.

According to him, those affected with NTD (diseases) are  usually  stigmatized  and that alone  can have a devastating impact on the victims or their families.

“They not only affect people’s Health but they also take away their opportunities to go to school or earn a living,also the associated stigma can have a devastating impact on those affected as well as their families and communities”.

He maintained that the state government in its efforts to prevent  blindness, 202 people were operated for tranchomatous across the 14 local government areas in the state “.

“The present administration of Governor Bello Mattawale is committed to improving the health indices in the state through recruitment of qualified health workers to communities were their services are much needed”.

He stressed that the state ministry of health in its resolved  to show commitment towards people affected by  NTDS has increased budgetary allocation to the NTD program and urged 14 local government to do the same.

Comments
