Governor Dauda Lawal has initiated a significant remodelling, upgrading, and equipping of the state-owned Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, this transformation will elevate the facility into a teaching hospital for Zamfara State University.

At the event, Governor Lawal emphasized that the reconstruction will enhance the hospital’s referral system for specialized care, expand the healthcare workforce, and improve service quality, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes.

Governor Lawal stated, “We are here today to commence the remodelling, upgrading, and equipping of Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau. This effort follows our declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector, after addressing education.”

The Governor highlighted the inherited challenges in the health sector, noting the hospital’s critical condition. “The hospital is in dire straits despite its essential role in providing quality healthcare services to residents and visitors alike.

Many structures are in disrepair, and there is a lack of adequate laboratory facilities, which hinders essential diagnostic procedures.”

“Our goal is to safeguard the health and well-being of residents and healthcare providers. We aim to address, manage, and control both communicable and non-communicable diseases proactively,” he added.

Governor Lawal outlined a comprehensive healthcare approach, including the provision of essential medicines, preventive measures, improved health policies, water sanitation and hygiene protocols, treatment, immunization programs, antenatal services, nutrition interventions, and enhanced healthcare financing models.

“As the only state-owned tertiary healthcare facility, Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital must offer specialized medical care and residency training for healthcare professionals.

This upgrade will enhance the referral system for specialist care, increase human resources for health, and boost service quality, leading to improved health outcomes.”

Governor Lawal also mentioned the plan to integrate the hospital with Zamfara State University’s College of Medical Sciences once its programs commence.

“The remodelling project will include expansion and upgrading of existing structures, renovation, completion of doctors’ quarters, and development of laboratory imaging facilities and a hospital information management system.”