Zamfara govt enrols 34,000 poor, vulnerable persons for free healthcare

In its efforts to provide free medical services for its people, the Zamfara State government has enrolled 34,000 poor and vulnerable people under the basic health care provision fund in the State.

The vision of the state government is said to be in a bid to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all residents of Zamfara where no one is left behind in accessing healthcare.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle during the official Flag-off of the State Contributory Healthcare Scheme held at Talata Mafara local government area in the state.

He stated that access to affordable healthcare has continued to be a challenge for most households due to a high level of poverty and significant reliance on out-of-pocket expenditure, “hence Health Insurance population coverage throughout the country has remained low”.