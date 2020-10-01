The Zamfara State government has approved the cancellation of N37.4billion promissory notes allegedly sold by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari in the state.

Addressing newsmen after the state executive council meeting held at Government House Gusau today, the state commissioner for finance, Alhaji Rabiu Garba said the issue was deliberated during the meeting.

“The state executive council has approved the cancellation of N37.4billion promissory notes sold by the past administration of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari.”

He explained that the process for the sale of promissory notes was not properly followed by the past administration in the state.

According to him, the state government has written a letter to President Muhammad Buhari, Inspector General of Police (IGP)and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seeking for help to recover the said amount.

The finance commissioner disclosed that the amount in question was a refund made to the state for the execution of federal roads by the immediate past administration in the state.

