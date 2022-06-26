Zamfara govt announces closure of markets in two LGAs over insecurity

Zamfara State Government has annouced the closure of some markets in two Local Government Areas of the state in view of the deteriorating security situation.

The markets directly affected in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara on Sunday were Mada, Wonaka, and Ruwan Bore markets in Districts of Gusau local government, as well as Yansoto emirate in Tsafe local government.

The statement noted that, “His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Matawalle MON, Barden Hausa and Shatiman Sokoto, has approved the immediate closure of all markets and Kara in these districts and Yandoto emirate indefinitely.”

“In addition this, government has equally banned riding of motorbikes and selling of petroleum products in Mada, Wonaka and Ruwan Bore districts, as well as Yandoto emirate.

“Henceforth, all filling stations on the affected areas are hereby closed with immediate effect.

“Anybody found riding motorbike within the areas is considered as bandits and security agencies are thereby directed to shoot such persons at sight.

“Security agencies are by this announcement directed to ensure strict compliance. Anybody found violating this order should be dealt with according to the rule of law. Government would not condone any act where innocent people are being killed.

“Government is also using this medium to thank all those who honoured and respect the peace dialogue in what ever form. In the same vein, those who refused to honour and respect the peace dialogue are here by warned to allow peace within our respective communities.

“Government is hereby directing the military, police, civil defence and other security agencies to mobilise their operatives and take fight to the enclaves of the criminals with immediate effect,” it declared.





