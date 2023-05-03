The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has expressed sadness over the fire outbreak that razed shops in the popular cell phone market at Bebeji Plaza in Gusau, the state capital.

The unfortunate incident which occurred on Monday night destroying property worth millions of Naira.

Addressing the market leadership and some of the affected victims during a visit to the scene on Tuesday, Lawal extended his sympathy to the cell phone vendors and property owners who must have suffered unquantifiable losses to the fire.

In a press statement from the office of the Governor-elect and signed by Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal said, “I am saddened that the fire outbreak razed shops and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

“The damage caused by this outbreak is too massive. I have assessed the scene and will look at possible ways of assisting the victims.

“The destruction recorded is unprecedented and I pray that Allah will give the victims the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.