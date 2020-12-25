Zamfara gov signs 2021 budget of N142.77bn into law

The Zamfara State Governor, Mr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed 2021 budget appropriation Bill of N142,779billion into law with a promise to create a due process office in the state.

Governor Matawalle while signing the bill on Thursday night said the budget contains an appropriated sum of N142,779,251,000 estimate in the state.

In his addressed during the presentation of Bill for assenting, the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya said the appropriated budget is about three billion naira less than the estimate earlier presented, this is to make it more realistic,” he stated.

“House of Assembly deliberated on the budget very diligently and appropriately in their best belief in the workability of the document in favour of the state.”

He expressed his optimism that the budget would be implemented diligently and for the benefit of the people.

While assenting to the bill, Governor Matawalle commended the legislative arm for a tedious work on the budget.

“This indicates commitment and responsiveness to the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming people of the state.”

He said this was the first time in the state where the budget was discussed and deliberated by the public before it was presented and passed into law.

“The state government will create the due process office so that the state can become more responsible in its fiscal policies and implementation,” he assured.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE