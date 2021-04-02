Zamfara gov seeks intensified prayer for ‘enduring’ peace in Nigeria

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has called for intensified prayer for the restoration of enduring peace in the state and the country as a whole.

He made the call when he hosted the world leader of the Tijaniyya order, Khalif Muhammadu Mahi Nyass, who led a delegation from Senegal, the headquarters of the sect, on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Gusau.

Matawalle declared interest in hosting the 2022 national annual maulud celebration in the state.

He said following his presence at last recent celebration of the national maulud in Sokoto State where he witnessed an unprecedented crowd, he would be interested in hosting the next annual maulud (celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday), in 2022, in Zamfara State.

According to him, such a large gathering can be used as an avenue to beseech Allah for the return of peace and progress in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

The governor promised to host next year’s celebration with the aim of conducting special prayers for Nigeria.

He said prayer remained a viable option for the Muslim ummah to end the security challenges facing the Northern region and the country as a whole.

He gave the assurance that his administration would continue to accord priority to Allah’s injunction and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad for the purpose of having one united Muslim society.

Matawalle thanked the Tijaniyyat order’s spritual leader for the visit and called for intensified prayer for the retoration of enduring peace in Zamfara State and indeed Nigeria.

Earlier, Khalif Mahi Nyass said he was in Zamfara State to visit his followers and encourage them to remain steadfast and to continue to offer special prayers for Nigeria to overcome the current security challenges.

He commended Governor Matawalle’s efforts at giving all returnee-Almajirai safe living in Zamfara State.

Khalif Nyass called on the governor not to relent in protecting teachers and learners of the Qur’an and prayed Allah to continue to guide him in all his undertakings.

The visit was rounded off with a special prayer by the Tijaniyya leader for the return of peace in the state and the country at large.

Those present during the visit included a former deputy governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad; a former Minister of Finance and honorary advisor to the governor, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau; the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Colonel Bala Mande (retd); Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Bashir Mohammed Maru; commissioners, Islamic scholars and other senior government officials.

