Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of the Emir of Yandoto, Garba Marafa who was suspended for conferring a traditional title to a bandits commander.

Recall that last year, the monarch bestowed the traditional title of Sarki Fulani to Ado Aleiro, one of the bandits commanders in the state.

The Emir asserted that he decided to give the title to the bandits kinpin as part of the peace building effort by his emirate.

However, the move did not go down well with the people both within and outside the state forcing the government to constitute a committee to investigate the action of the Emir.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabir Balarabe on Sunday said the traditional ruler was reinstated following the recommendations of the committee who investigated his role and cleared him.

The statement noted that, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, (Shatiman Sokoto), has approved the reinstatement of Alh. Aliyu Garba Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto.

“His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

Thus, the statement maintained, “Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town.

“The reinstatement takes immediate effect, ” it declared.