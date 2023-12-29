Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed his sadness over the death of an elder statesman, Ambassador M.Z Anka.

Anka passed on in the early hours of Friday.

The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Anka’s death has created a significant void due to his vast experience.

According to the Governor, “the loss of Ambassador M.Z Anka is not only felt by his immediate family but by the entire people of Zamfara State.

“Late Anka lived a principled and exemplary life full of modesty, honesty, and hard work.

“His role in the and creation of Zamfara State is a testament to his commitment to the progress and prosperity of his people.

“Ambassador Anka was a great leader, a wise counsellor and a source of pride for our state.

“On behalf of the state government, we extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family and the Anka emirate.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

