Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has restated his commitment to rebuilding a new Zamfara that will reclaim its historical role as a commercial hub in northern Nigeria.

Lawal spoke on Thursday when the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, officially flagged off the construction work on the Gusau International Airport.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Gusau airport project is intended to be a ‘smart airport’ designed to accommodate domestic and international flights.

According to him, the airport project will include the construction of a 3.4 kilometre primary runway for large commercial aircrafts, installation of runway lighting and navigational aids.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Lawal said that his government was poised to turn Zamfara to a compelling investment destination that will attract investments locally and internationally.

Governor Lawal said, “Honourable Minister, guests, ladies and gentlemen, the airport will have a modern terminal building with passenger facilities, including check-in counters, automated baggage handling systems, waiting areas and Customs and Immigration services buildings.

“This is in addition to an air traffic control tower equipped with state-of-the-art communication and surveillance systems.

“Further, it will include the construction of maintenance hangars, fire and rescue stations, fuel storage facilities and other ancillary buildings, access roads to the airport, parking facilities for passengers and staff, water supply, sewage, electrical systems and telecommunication infrastructure.

“There will also be a cargo wing and the landscaping of the airport surroundings to enhance the project’s aesthetic appeal.

“The Gusau airport project is intended to be a smart airport designed to accommodate domestic and international flights, providing a critical gateway for the state and the entire region.

“It will have the capacity to land most aeroplanes and facilitate more accessible and more efficient travel to and from Zamfara State, promoting social interaction, business and tourism.

“The economic benefits and multiplier effects of the Gusau airport project are quite enormous as it will have a tremendous impact on the ease of doing business and other social interactions in Zamfara State.

“It will also open direct air access to our state and eliminate the difficulties our businessmen and women often encounter in exporting and importing goods and services.”

Earlier, the Minister regretted that while other parts of the North-West have good airports, Zamfara has been left behind despite being an agricultural hub of the area.

The Minister said, “but it is better late than never. An international journalist called me and asked whether Zamfara needed an airport. I firmly believe that having an airport in Zamfara is more than just a matter of commercial viability; it is a crucial social amenity for the people. Looking around today, I am convinced that the state is fully ready for this development.

“I want to come here next year to flag off the Hajj operations. Intending pilgrims from Zamfara have suffered for many years in other states to board a plane to the Holy Land. It will never happen again. For that, my brother, Governor Dauda Lawal, I stand by you. I stand with you, and I stand with the people of Zamfara to make this a reality.”

