Zamfara gov constitutes 5-member committee of inquiry to recommend reports on past administration

The Zamfara State government has constituted a five-member committee of inquiry to recommend on the reports of investigation of local government projects executed by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday evening, the state deputy governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad, shortly after the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Gusau, said there were a lot of abnormalities on the contract awarded by the past administration in the state.

According to him, the committee is headed by the former chief judge of Katsina State, Justice Abdullahi Yusuf with four other members drawn within and outside the state.

He explained that the present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle earlier on set up a committee which investigated projects that were executed under the ministry for local government during the immediate past administration.

“When we took over the leadership of the state, a committee was set up under commissioner ministry of works Ibrahim Isah Mayana Gusau as chairman to investigate local government projects awarded by the past administration, which they submitted their reports.”

He maintained that based on the reports submitted by the committee, the state government shortly after executive council meeting held today, approved the constituted committee of inquiry for the reports.

At the meeting also, members of the state executive council have approved the cancellation of all contract that was awarded and later reviewed upward by the immediate past administration in the state.

“All payments made with review variation would be returned to the state government by the contractor.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Zamfara gov constitutes 5-member Zamfara gov constitutes 5-member

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Zamfara gov constitutes 5-member

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Zamfara gov constitutes 5-member

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE