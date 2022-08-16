Zamfara gov bans motorcycle operations, orders security personnel to shoot defaulters

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale, has again banned motorcycle operations in eight communities of Gusau town from 8 pm to 6 am.

The governor has also directed the security personnel to shoot anyone found violating the new order at sight.

The new security measures were announced on Tuesday by the governor as part of steps adopted to fight banditry activities in the state.

The measure, according to the governor, was taken by the security council following reports on the use of motorcycles by bandits and other criminals to perpetrate their criminal activities within the state capital and its outskirts.

He said: “Considering the recent invasion of bandits in some areas on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, riding of motorcycles is hereby banned from 8 pm to 6 am in all areas and outskirts of Gusau town.

“These areas include Mareri, Damba, Tsunami, Tsauni, Barakallahu, Samaru, Gada Biyu, and Janyau East.

“Security forces are hereby ordered to shoot anyone riding a motorcycle between 8 pm and 6 am on the outskirt of Gusau, who refuses to stop when ordered to do so by them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Meanwhile, members of the public have been implored to be vigilant in their localities and report to security agencies any suspicious person or strange movement in their respective communities.”

Recall that the governor had signed a law prescribing death penalty for anyone found guilty of banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant.

Matawalle said: “On the 28th of June this year, I assented to the bill on Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022.

“The law provides a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders.

“Based on the new law, anyone found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant is subject to the death penalty.”