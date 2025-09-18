Zamfara Gov at Canada-Africa trade expo

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says Africa does not seek charity, but what he described as authentic collaboration based on mutual respect, fairness and shared values.



The Governor served as the keynote speaker at the Canada-Africa Trade and Investment Expo 2025, held on September 17, 2025, at the Toronto Marriott City Hotel in Canada.



A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that that the trade expo, with the theme ‘Strengthening Canada-Africa Partnerships in Trade, Investment, and Sustainable Growth,’ seeks to unite the two continents through shared goals of prosperity, innovation, and sustainability despite their distance.



The statement added that Governor Lawal highlighted that Canada’s democratic traditions, robust economy, responsible mining, and innovative private sector make it a natural partner for Africa.



The Governor said: “If Africa is to realize its potential fully, we must recognize that development is not just a matter of national policy; it is also a function of sub-national action.



“While our Federal Governments provide policy direction, it is within our states, provinces, and Local Governments that the promises of trade, investment, and growth must be translated into tangible realities.

“Sub-national Governments are the places where farmers cultivate the crops that feed nations, where mining operations either succeed or fail, where young people seek opportunities, and where investors look for clarity, stability, and fair return. This is why my presence here as Governor of Zamfara is not incidental, but deliberate. It underscores the fact that Africa’s renaissance will be driven as much by its states and provinces as by its capitals.”



The Governor further stated that his government is deliberately reshaping the governance in Zamfara State and the investment climate to attract responsible partners who share the values of transparency, accountability, and sustainability.



“Agriculture is central to our economy. With over 70 per cent of its land arable, Zamfara could become a food basket for Nigeria and the African continent. We seek partnerships in mechanization, irrigation, post-harvest management, storage, and agro-industrial chains. Canadian expertise, paired with our farmers’ resilience, can set a new food security model for Africa.



“Beyond agriculture, Zamfara has solid minerals like gold, lithium, manganese, and granite vital for energy transition. We aim to learn from past mistakes, ensuring resource wealth translates to prosperity, not just extraction. We are strengthening regulations, promoting responsible mining, and benefiting local communities.



“I urge Canadian friends to look beyond Africa’s capitals to its heartlands, its farms, schools, industries, and communities, where true partnerships will thrive. Encourage African leaders, including myself, to reform, strengthen governance, uphold transparency, and foster an environment for partnerships.”