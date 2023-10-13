The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has appointed Hajia Mariam Yaro as the new Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA).

Hajia Yaro hails from the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Prior to her appointment as ZIPA Executive Secretary, she held the position of Head of the Minimum Pension Guarantee Unit at the National Pension Commission in Abuja.

She also led the SERVICOM Unit of the Corporate Responsibility and SERVICOM Department and later served on the Commission’s Ministerial SERVICOM Unit (MSU), ensuring outstanding service delivery within the commission.

She and her team were recipients of the 2018 Best Team A award. She also later headed the Commission’s Deceased Benefit Unit.

Hajia Yaro commenced her professional career in the Administration Department of Chevron Nigeria Limited in the mid-90s.

Between February 1997 and August 2001, she served as a public relations officer at the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Board.

She then joined the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), where she worked until April 2007 as a pioneer member of the Power Sector Reform Team (PSRT).

Hajia Yaro was also involved in working with consultants during Phase 1, the establishment of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Hajia Yaro pursued her Executive MBA at the London School of Business and Management in the United Kingdom and a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Public Relations and Advertising at the International Institute of Journalism.

Earlier, she earned her first degree in biological science. For her secondary education, she attended Sacred Heart Science School in Tunbridge Wells, England, for her ‘A’ level.

In 1988, she attended Hunmanby Hall School, N. Yorkshire, England, where she completed her GCSE. She has also participated in numerous management courses, both in Nigeria and overseas.





She emphasised that she incorporates her personality and expertise in strategic management into all her endeavours to achieve the common goals, interests, and advancement of any organisation she leads.

Hajia Yaro also described herself as “committed to human and personal development and national service. A talented administrator and energetic self-starter with excellent analytical, organisational, and creative skills.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…