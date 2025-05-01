Zamfara farmers trained in climate-smart agriculture

Zamfara State Agro Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) in collaboration with Health Standard Concern Organisation (HESCO) has trained farmers, community members on Climate Smart Agriculture in the state.

The training was held on Thursday at the Gusau local government council secretariat in the state.

In his opening remarks, the social mobilization officer of HESCO Mansur Iliyasu disclosed that the participants were drawn from eleven wards of Gusau local government comprised of women farmers, farmers associations, and community in the state.

The social mobilization officer urged participants to learn from the training and take the training message to their community, and farmers for multiplying effect.

Also, the ACReSAL project Coordinator in the state Nasiruddeen Bello represented by communication officer Lawal Jibril emphasised the importance of the training on climate Smart Agriculture for the community and farmers and stressed that ACRESAL project is committed to promoting sustainable practices in the state.

In his lecture presentation, Dr. Ahmed Hashim of HESCO said the initiative was part of HESCO’s efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the well-being of communities in the project area.

Dr Ahmed Hashim spoke to farmers, community members, and local government officials about bush burning and its harmful effects on the environment.

The Gusau local government council chairman represented by Director Agric appreciated the efforts of the organisers, ACRESAL and HESCO in selecting community and farmers from the local government.