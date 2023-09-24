The wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriya Lawal has disclosed that the state government was determined to meet the 90-70-90 World Health Organization (WHO) cancer elimination strategy.

The Governor’s wife urged women and girls in the state to inculcate the habit of going for frequent testing and screening of cervical and breast cancer for early diagnosis in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Information officer Zamfara State Ministry of Women, children and Social Development Suleiman Isah said the First Lady made the call at a Day Conference on Optimizing Cervical Cancer Prevention in Low Resource Settings, organized by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU) at the Federal University Gusau.

The First Lady who was represented by the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun said the state government was aware of the disturbing cancer situation and is determined to meet the 90-70-90 World Health Organization (WHO) cancer elimination strategy.

“Most cancer cases are detected late contributes to the high mortality rate, and the state government

is working with all partners to expand the HPV Cervical Cancer Prevention Services to some health facilities in the state.”

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the media to sensitize the women and girls in the state to get informed, screened and vaccinated against the killer disease.”

The representative of the First Lady presented a donation of N400,000 at the workshop, saying that N300,000 was from the office of the First Lady Hajiya Huriya Lawal Dare while N100,000 was from the state Ministry for Women, Children and Social Development.

“I am always Ready to support any Issues regarding women and children in the state and my Doors are Always Open”

Earlier on, the Organiser of the Conference and Women Leader Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University. (SSANU) Federal University Gusau, Hajia Sadiya Sulaiman Maru and Chairman Umar Usman thanked First Lady Hajia Huriya Dauda Lawal for her continued support to women in the state.

