Zamfara commissioner dies after brief illness

The Zamfara State Government has announced the death of its Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, after a brief illness.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening in Gusau, Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Suleiman Bala Idris, said the governor had expressed grief over the death of the commissioner, who passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.

The governor described his death as an irreparable loss to the state government and its people.

“With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi.

“He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State.

“As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give his family the strength to bear this great loss.”