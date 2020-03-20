Zamfara cleric urges regular religious interface to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

A Zamfara State-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Kanoma, has called for regular meetings between Christian and Islamic faithful towards national integration and growth.

Sheikh Kanoma made the call in Gusau at a meeting organised by the Zamfara State chapter of the Joint Youth Islamic Organisation of Nigeria.

“The calamities that are affecting us now as a society are the results of the gap we have created between us and Allah. We need to mend this and join hands with our Christian faithful to create a better understanding of the religion of Islam.

“Islam is under threat, Allah is being offended in many ways; the Holy Qur’an is being desecrated and so there is great need for Islamic missionaries to do more on awareness creation.

“They should look inwards on whether they are doing the right thing in guiding the faithful, and this can only be achieved when they follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, especially patience, generosity and good way of life.

“Do not declare people of other faith as infidels but try to come together to fight terrorism, cultism and corruption to ensure a crime-free country where everyone is each other’s keeper,” he said.

The cleric called on the 12 participating Islamic youth groups who are involved in da’wah to adopt a good approach in passing the message of Islam in all their encounters with fellow Muslims and non-Muslims.

Earlier, the lead convener of the meeting, Mr Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, said the meeting was a follow-up to an earlier one held in Zaria, Kaduna State recently, which drew participants from Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

