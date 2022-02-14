Zamfara CJ inaugurates seven-man panel on deputy governor’s impeachment

Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, has inaugurated a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the state Deputy Governor, Alh Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Inaugurating the panel on Monday, Justice Kulu disclosed that their inauguration followed a letter she received from the speaker advising her to constitute a panel to investigate the deputy governor.

According to her, section188 (5) gave her the mandate as chief judge of the state to appoint a panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations.

“The constitutional provisions are very clear. The use of the word ‘shall’ in section 188 (5) imposes a duty on the chief judge of Zamfara State to appoint a panel of seven persons.

“The speaker told me to appoint a panel of seven persons who in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political party to investigate the allegation in this section.

“The panel must consist of people of proven integrity and I found you worthy of the job.

“I have therefore after careful consideration of your track records as persons of proven integrity appointed you for this arduous task.

“I believe that you will discharge your duty without fear or favour, affection or ill-will in accordance with the oath you have just taken.

“I urge you to remain resolute in your new assignment and discharge your duty with utmost sincerity.”

Recall that the State House of Assembly had passed a resolution, requesting the state chief judge to constitute a panel to investigate all the allegations levelled against the deputy governor.