Hundreds of aggrieved civil servants in Zamfara state stormed the Eid praying ground in the state capital, Gusau at the weekend to offer ‘special prayer'(AlQunut) usually observed by Muslims who are facing untold hardships.

At around 10:00 am on Saturday, it was gathered that the workers stormed the Eid ground seeking God to intercede for them so that the state government will pay them their salaries.

One of the civil servants, (name withheld) who spoke on behalf of them, noted that workers were not paid their salaries for about three months, (February, March and April).

He explained that they are seeking God’s intervention on the lingering issue that had affected the civil servants and pensioners in the state.

“Many of us have been turned to beggars, unable to eat one square meal a day and pay our children’s school fees, he declared.

“So, this prayer session is specially meant to commit our dear governor, Head of Service, members of the House of Assembly and all those concerned, for God to enable them to have compassion on us.

“We have suffered enough on account of this struggle, many lost their lives too and we want it no more.

He also added, “We have gathered in unison devoid of religious affiliations to sincerely seek God’s intervention for all,” he said.

