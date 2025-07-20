Zamfara by-election: Kamilu Sa’idu emerges APC candidate

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has elected Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu as its candidate for Kaura Namoda North in the forthcoming by-election scheduled to hold on 16 August 2025.

His emergence followed the stepping down of three other aspirants, Hon. Bashir Muhammad Madaro (Walin kurya), Hon. Anas S/Fada and Alhaji Ashiru Hamisu Habibu during the party primary held on Sunday at Kasuwar Daji Primary school in the state.

The thirty delegates elected from the six (6) wards of Kagara, Dan-Isa, Sakajiki, Kurya, Kyambarawa and Banga affirmed his election.

The three aspirants who stepped down have assured to work for the success of the APC during the election.

Sa’idu was declared the winner of the primary election by the National Secretariat of the APC primary election committee sent to Zamfara under the chairmanship of Barrister Babande B. Imam.

“Kamilu, having fulfilled all the party’s constitution and affirmed by the delegates of the six wards of the state assembly Constituency in the presence of INEC Commissioner, Dr. Muhammad Isah and his staff, Kamilu Sa’idu of All Progressives Congress (APC) is declared candidate in the forthcoming bye election in the state,” he declared.

He noted that Kamilu’s election was free of any irregularities and affirmed his election.

The primary election was attended by the state party chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Secretary Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Deputy Chairman Alh. Hassan Marafa Damri, Former APC Chairman, Hon. Lawal M Liman and his secretary, Hon. Sani Musa T/Mafara, members of the state working committee, such as Yusuf Idris Gusau, Publicity Secretary, Bashir Idris Ataka, Welfare Secretary, Musa Idris Ardo, State Youth Leader and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara, among others.

