Zamfara begins review, validation exercise on annual health plan

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health has commenced a review and validation exercise on the draft 2026 Health Sector Annual Operational Plan (AOP), aimed at scrutinizing proposed budget activities and targets, as well as strengthening the health sector in the state.

Declaring the meeting open today, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, emphasized that deliberations must be rigorous, outcomes brilliant, and the collective spirit unwavering.

“This AOP is far more than a document to be filed away. It is the tangible expression of our promise to the mother anticipating a safe delivery, to the child awaiting immunization. This plan is the bridge between our ambitious goals and the lived reality of our citizens,” Dr. Maradun stressed.

She urged participants to use the forum as an “engineering room” to “stress-test every assumption, scrutinize every target,” and challenged them to ensure the plan embodies courage, precision, and synergy for real transformation.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Malam Bashiru Surajo Gusau, noted that the gathering was not merely a meeting but a strategic convergence of minds. He added that the plan is the “bedrock upon which healthcare delivery will be built in the state.”

“The validation exercise aims to align the AOP with state policies, confirm the feasibility of budget allocations, and harmonize contributions from all stakeholders,” he explained.

At the meeting, the WHO State Coordinator, Dr. Raji—represented by the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Dr. Musbau Adekunle Yahaya—reaffirmed the commitment of all partners to supporting the Zamfara State Government’s efforts in the health sector.

The three-day meeting had in attendance state health leaders, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, the SWAp Coordination Office, and development partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO). They are expected to scrutinize the proposed activities, targets, and budget for the year 2026 in the state.

