Zamfara bandit Dankarami escapes again as airstrikes kill footsoldiers

Gwoska Dankarami, a Zamfara bandit, narrowly avoided death on New Year’s Eve during military attacks on his camp.

The hideout is located in the state’s Zurmi Local Government Area along Kaura Namoda Road.

The bombardment by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) claimed the lives of around a dozen foot soldiers for Dankarami.

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji fired the shells.

A military operative informed PRNigeria that the target was struck several times over several hours.

“The operation killed over 16 of his cohorts and destroyed his enclave and newly built house.

“Dankarami has not been himself since the strikes at Mutunji village in Dansadau a fortnight ago”, the source added.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in that operation, including some of the kingpin’s close friends.

The raid on Saturday was verified by the NAF’s director of information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.