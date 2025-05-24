Zamfara APC reaffirms loyalty to Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that its loyalty to the President and the party remains steadfast.

The party also celebrated the appointment of one of its members, Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), a position conferred by President Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, revealed that all members of the State Executive Committee, party elders, and stakeholders expressed gratitude to the President for the appointment.

“We deeply appreciate the appointment of one of our active and promising members, Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, as the MD/CEO of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC),” the statement read.

“This appointment is undoubtedly a source of pride for the people of Zamfara State and a significant benefit to all Nigerians.”

The party further extended its appreciation to the Minister of State for Defence and immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his continuous efforts in positioning the state honorably on the national stage.

“We assure you that this appointment will bring pride to the Tinubu-led administration. As a seasoned banker and technocrat, Hon. Yazid is expected to bring a wealth of experience and professionalism to his new national assignment,” the statement added.

The APC called on the new MD/CEO to remain a worthy ambassador of Zamfara State, noting that his track record contributed to his emergence as head of NAIC.

According to the statement, the appointment has sparked widespread joy, particularly among the youth wing of the APC in Zamfara, who have since held celebrations in the state.

“Yazid’s simplicity, truthfulness, and dedication will continue to drive his success in future endeavors,” the statement concluded.

“Words are not enough to thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this appointment. Our loyalty to Mr. President and the APC remains unshakable.”

