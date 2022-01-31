Zamfara APC: Matawalle’s loyalist joins Yari’s faction

The zonal vice-chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), and a loyalist to Governor Bello Matawalle, Lawal Tambaya has pitched his tent with the former governor of the state, Abdul-Aziz Yari.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chairman of the faction public committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji on Monday.

The statement quoted the factional Chairman of the former governor’s camp, Lawal M. Liman saying “the political waves from the faction will uproot to the foundation all the non-solid structures hurriedly put in place by its opponents before the 2023 General Elections.”

According to him, “the voluntary defection of the zonal vice-chairman was an indication that a building which was erected on a shaky foundation will not stand the taste of time, affirming that you never reap where You haven’t planted even in politics.

While welcoming Alhaji Lawal Tambaya Tsafe back, the Chairman maintained that politics should not be taken like a one-man business where only members of the family have a say in running it.

Hon. Lawal M Liman stated that “party politics must reflect the wishes of the majority and not as some people view it nowadays.”

He reaffirmed that their faction has been strategising with a view to attracting more members in the build-up to the 2023 General Elections in order to have an easy ride over its opponents.

The Chairman congratulated Alhaji Lawal Tambaya Tsafe who was the zonal vice-chairman in charge of Gusau, Tsafe, Maru and Bungudu local government areas under Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Maradun faction for his wisdom and timely decision to rejoin the winning side, assuring him of just and fair treatment as usual.

“It could be recalled that Alhaji Lawal Tambaya Tsafe, the Zamfara Central Senatorial District Vice Chairman of APC under Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun has announced his voluntary resignation and subsequent declaration to the former Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar Shattiman Zamfara Faction of APC,” the statement declared.