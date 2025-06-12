Zamfara APC declares legal war on Gov Lawal’s aide over Matawalle allegations

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) addressed the false statements made by Mustafa Kaura, the media aide to the Zamfara State Governor, regarding former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle’s alleged involvement in the abduction of schoolgirls in December 2020.

Zamfara APC has declared that it will take legal action against the governor’s spokesman.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening by the APC publicity secretary for Zamfara State, Malam Yusuf Idris, the party emphasized that it is already declared and pursuing legal action.

The APC also urged the state party leader, former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, not to interfere in the matter and to allow justice to take its full course.

The statement reads in part: “The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress under its Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani today held an emergency SWC meeting and reviewed the provocation by Mustapha Jafaru Kaura against its leaders who need to be called to order.

“The meeting condemned the lies peddled by the Zamfara State Government against the APC leaders in the state more especially against the Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle on very sensitive issues which need to be investigated.

“The callousness of Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, spokesman to Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal characterised by open insults, character assassination and direct abuse of APC Zamfara State chapter chieftains particularly the state party leader and current Minister of State for Defence, former governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle as well as the former governor now Senator representing Zamfara West, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar can no longer be tolerated by the All Progressives Congress APC in the state.

The statement further said recent outpouring by Mustapha Jafaru Kaura that over 300 students of GSS, Kankara, in the bordering state of Katsina were whisked into the forest at gunpoint on 11 December 2020 by a gang of armed bandits and indeed many kidnappings followed a deliberate collaboration between former governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle now Minister of State for Defence.

“The governor’s spokesman even went further to allege that Matawalle collected the sum of N300 million from his Katsina State counterpart, former governor Aminu Bello Masari in the name of facilitating the release of the victims, out of which he said, Matawalle only gave the criminals N30 million.

“The APC which fought Zamfara bandits to their enclaves during Matawalle’s four-year term as governor, is taking exception to these claims and has directed its legal team to drag the governor’s spokesman to court”.

“The party will also consider joining the platform used in the interview, an online TV in the case, as both the interviewee and the interviewer seemed to be going through a prepared document in order to achieve their set objective”.

“We are calling on all our members and supporters to continue to remain calm believing that with these actions, justice will be done”.

“We are following all the PDP evil plans against our leaders and we will continue to checkmate them up to 2027 where and when people of the state will vote them out alongside their rescue of deceit,” APC stated.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE