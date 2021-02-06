Zamfara APC crisis: Marafa meets critical stakeholders in Kaduna, says we are ready for genuine reconciliation

As a follow up to the meeting convened by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its National Chairman, Mai Buni Mala, governor of Yobe State to reconcile the two factions in Zamfara State, Senator Kabir Marafa has said he and his group are ready for genuine reconciliation.

Recall, the Former Governor, Abdul-Azeez Yari and Senator Kabir Marafa were at loggerheads paving way for the emergence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to assume power after the Supreme Court judgment in the state.

Addressing his party supporters, Marafa who is leading the APC Mai Jama’a,( APC of the grassroots) today in Kaduna told his party supporters that, ‘You will recall that the chairman of the caretaker committee of our party, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State had on Monday in Abuja met with me and other stakeholders of our party from Zamfara State to address the lingering crisis in our state chapter.

“At the meeting, we all agreed and reasoned to come together and work for the benefit of our people.

“The party is ours and we have worked and laboured for its growth.

“In fulfilment of that pledge, we have convened this meeting with all the critical stakeholders of our faction, from all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State to actualise the reconciliation move initiated by the party in Abuja.

“As peace-loving and loyal party members, we are ready for a genuine reconciliation, where all will be carried along in the scheme of things in the party at all levels.

“As you all know, ours is not a one-man-show, it is a movement, involving millions of Zamfara people who are satisfied with our leadership.

“At this meeting, we will brief our members about the Abuja meeting and the next line of action which is genuine reconciliation.

It is our hope that the two factions of APC in Zamfara State are merged.

After this meeting, we will look at the possibility of meeting with the Yari’s faction on the way forward.

“We will extend hands of fellowship to the Yari’s faction with sincerity. We will make demands for genuine reconciliation.

“ln our religion, reconciliation is very important, he declared.

