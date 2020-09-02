Zamfara APC Crisis: Gov Buni’s leadership has declared war on us ― Sen Marafa

A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state, led by Senator Kabir Marafa, has alleged that the interim national leadership of the party led by Yobe state governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has declared war on them.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the APC National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has in a letter dated August 26, 2020, expelled chairman of the faction, Alhaji Sirajo Garba.

The party in the letter signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe, noted that Alhaji Garba refused to withdraw a pending case on the Zamfara state leadership tussle from the court, despite pronouncement of the National Executive Committee of the party at its meeting held on June 25, 2020.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Alhaji Bello Bakyasuwa said the decision to expel Alhaji Garba amount to contempt of court, as he maintained that a Court of competent jurisdiction has since dissolved both factions in the state and ordered for fresh congresses.

He said:” Are you not aware of the Court ruling that dissolved all the factions and ordered for fresh congresses? Won’t that amount to court contempt?

“Anyway, we have not been contacted by anybody, we just saw the papers like you did in the social media. We will react when we are officially contacted.”

Bakyasuwa who accused the interim leadership of taking side with the faction led by former Zamfara state governor, Abdul Aziz Yari insisted his faction was ignorant of the NEC pronouncement directing party faithful to withdraw pending court cases.

“As directed by who? When? There was never such communication between us and the National Headquarters or from anybody acting for or on behalf of the Caretaker Committee.

“Is it possible for the National Headquarters to ask our opponents to sanction us? Is it possible for the ruling party under President Buhari to abuse the court?

“I thought the Caretaker Committee was constituted to address APC problems not to aggravate it. You don’t solve a problem by becoming part of it or taking aside. You solve it by being fair and just.

“Taking side at this point in time will only spell doom for APC in Zamfara and I don’t think the Mai Mala committee will want to risk that.”

